А. Tarasenko: Medical treatment in Belarus is of high quality at an affordable price

Minsk has become the center of world dentistry. About fifty participants from eight countries today presented their achievements at an international forum.



Equipment for dental offices, instruments, X-ray units and accessories, dental care products are presented at a thematic exhibition opened at Belexpo.



Today, the treatment in Belarus means high quality at reasonable price. Every year more than 160 thousand foreign citizens come to our dentists.



Alexander Tarasenko, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Belarus:



“People from America, Japan, Israel come to Belarus for medical tourism, medical dental care. It shows the professionalism of our dentists.”



Oleg Yanushevich, Principal of the A.I. Evdokimov Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry:



“There is an opportunity for our scientific groups and laboratories to cooperate in science, creating implants, 3D printing, creating installations and instruments. This is why there is a whole layer of interesting fields of research.”



