A. Volfovich: The system of protection of the state border meets the requirements of today and ensures the protection of our country
It is important to continue to prevent malicious encroachments from outside for Belarus to remain peaceful and prosperous. And this is, first of all, the task of the border guards. The system of protection of the state border meets the requirements of the present day and ensures the protection of our country.
This was stated yesterday by the Secretary of State of the Security Council during the active phase of the exercise of the Grodno border group. Prior to that, the fighters from the reserve carried out combat coordination and restored professional skills. For this, practical exercises were organized on the tactics of the border and combined arms service. Alexander Volfovich highly appreciated the actions of the border guards.
The complex operational-tactical exercise includes three stages. The main goals are to improve the combat and mobilization readiness of the border group, increase the level of operational control. The final of the maneuvers is tomorrow.
