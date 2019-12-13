3.42 RUB
А. Yaroshenko: Great Stone will become a Mecca for tourists
No one questions the logistics value of the Great Stone Industrial Park as a hub on the road from East to West. Sanctions and anti-Belarusian rhetoric will not change the status of the connecting link for business in Europe and Asia. 9 confidence expressed by Alexander Yaroshenko, head of the Great Stone There is stable interest in the site, including from European business. And this interest by not been dampened even by the pandemic. The top manager said the rate of filling the park with residents was even higher than the global average by the results of last year and this year.
There are plans to make the Great Stone a Mecca for tourists and build a Chinese-style Disneyland there. In 5-7 years, it will be a full-fledged city with a good tourist flow, Alexander Yaroshenko is sure.
