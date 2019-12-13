PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Applicants and universities getting ready for admission process

The Belarusian capital will soon have a new admission campaign. Both applicants and universities are getting ready, including the main forge of IT staff, Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. In connection with epidemic situation, the applicants will be offered an opportunity to register online.

