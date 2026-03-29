Abukhovich: Belarus Сomes to DPRK with Proposal for Comprehensive Solutions

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Belarus comes to the DPRK with a proposal for comprehensive solutions, analyst Yulia Abukhovich stated in the studio of the First Information Channel.

"It all starts with increasing trade turnover, and that's why the areas have been identified. This is food," the analyst emphasized. "Food is an important component for any country, and especially for the DPRK, for the simple reason that their territory is predominantly mountainous, and arable land is scarce. Yes, they have seafood and domestically produced goods, but they primarily import all of this from the People's Republic of China. And that food."

According to her, Belarus could also carve out a niche in the pharmaceutical sector.

"This is, of course, our industry. But first, it's real equipment for the mining industry," noted Yulia Abukhovich. "And, of course, the military-industrial complex. Speaking of the DPRK, they can do fairly simple things. They're not quite good at complex things yet; they need to refine them. And the Republic of Belarus, with its IT sector and technological potential, can add a high-tech component. Together, we can create weapons that will be in great demand."