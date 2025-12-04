news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/423fd81c-9408-48ec-88d1-191b7a64b740/conversions/8efbbf79-cd6a-48fb-8df4-feaa5bf492c5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/423fd81c-9408-48ec-88d1-191b7a64b740/conversions/8efbbf79-cd6a-48fb-8df4-feaa5bf492c5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/423fd81c-9408-48ec-88d1-191b7a64b740/conversions/8efbbf79-cd6a-48fb-8df4-feaa5bf492c5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/423fd81c-9408-48ec-88d1-191b7a64b740/conversions/8efbbf79-cd6a-48fb-8df4-feaa5bf492c5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

While some countries, stuck in the geopolitical era of the last century, are hysterically lashing out at every passing balloon in an attempt to squeeze an extra million out of Brussels for "defense against eastern barbarians," others are working. Working so hard that sparks are flying. Positively, of course.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a long and challenging business trip: Myanmar, Oman, and Algeria. This isn't a tourist trip, but a route for building new economic paths that bypass clogged Western economic arteries.

Parasitism vs. Labor: Two Models of Survival in a Single Reality

While Vilnius' main cultural event is apparently the opening of an axe-throwing bar (symbolic, right?), Minsk is pondering how to sell tractors, fertilizers, and technology to a market of 45 million people. This is the main confrontation of our time: a parasitic economy of fear and subsidies versus an economy of real labor and mutual benefit. The former exists at the expense of others and constantly begs for something. The latter produces, sells, and negotiates.

But let's take a quick look at the route. Myanmar. The first-ever visit of a Belarusian leader to this country. A market with a space for maneuvers. What can Belarus offer? Everything that forms the basis of its non-resource exports: agricultural machinery, transport, pharmaceuticals, and the food industry. This is a proven formula that is now being deployed in Southeast Asia. While Western corporations flee in terror from "undemocratic regimes," Belarusian enterprises calmly step into the vacant spaces and offer mutually beneficial cooperation.

Yulia Abukhovich, analyst and head of the Axios educational center at Giprosvyaz OJSC:

"I would like to note that the tour signals the failure of the isolation policy. Minsk demonstrates the presence of active and, as experience shows, reliable allies in the Global South, ready to receive the Belarusian leader with practically royal honors. The first-ever official visits to Myanmar and Algeria legitimize Belarus's foreign policy course and demonstrate that the long-range approach is not just rhetoric. This is not a way out of a hopeless situation, because we have lost our prime markets and are now rushing around the world in search of partners. This is a reality that will ensure our further development. These meetings are developing into political support, thereby strengthening the position of the Republic of Belarus in this emerging multipolar world."

Contracts Instead of Sanctions

Algeria. A country that could rest on its laurels from selling gas to Europe. But no. It has an ambitious green program for developing new lands and urgently needs energy-intensive tractors. Belarus, however, offers more than just boxes of nuts and bolts, but technology, localized assembly of trucks and buses, and the creation of a hub for access to the entire African continent. Trade turnover, which had been near zero, jumped to $50 million in 2024. It's not much, but it's the seeds. And Lukashenko didn't just come to sow them; he immediately appointed those responsible for the harvest—specific instructions were given to the related ministers right after the talks. Algeria represents a vision of Africa similar to that of China 30 years ago. And Minsk intends to become a permanent partner there, not a temporary guest performer.

Oman. No ostentatious embraces for the press. Just substantive conversations. About what? About how "we're not even talking about millions or billions of dollars in investment." Nearby, in the same region, some countries can tread water for years, discussing "threats" and begging for funding. But here, quietly, without fanfare, a roadmap worth billions is being prepared. Oman is a financial and logistical gateway. It's a recognition that serious players trust Minsk as a reliable partner with whom they can do large-scale, long-term business. This is the very multipolarity everyone talks about, but which only a few are willing to build.

Western sanctions have become, in a sense, shock therapy for Belarus. Both negative and positive. In 2023, Belarusian exports reached a record $40+ billion. How?! With ironclad logistics and reorientation. What does the distant arc promise us? Not just billions in profits.

All of this combined gives us independence. Independence from the whims of the West, from monopoly with a single partner. They are building the framework of a new, diversified economic geography. While Lithuania fights non-existent threats, destroying its own economy, Belarus toils. Literally and figuratively.