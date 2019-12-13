Abukhovich: Belarus will be the party for Africa, which will give it a shoulder and provide opportunities for development

Yulia Abukhovich, senior lecturer of the Department of Economic Theory and Marketing of the Belarusian State Technical University, told in the project "Question Number One" why President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was absolutely right in his assertion that the African continent is the future: "Today Africa is showing tremendous rates of development. This is one. Secondly, Africa, freeing itself from colonial dependence, is shedding the burden of being a colony. They were states that had no autonomy. What is a colonial country? It is a country to which the colonizer brings only some foodstuffs, goods necessary to maintain a minimum standard of living, without caring about how the population will live, how it will develop. And today we see the current situation: the poverty level is off the scale, there is practically no medical care, we are not talking about social guarantees either, education is at a very low level. And today, when African countries raise their heads, when they get such partners as China, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and other states that are eager to help Africa develop, these countries are the future.