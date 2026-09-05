The arrival in Moscow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiators — special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine has drawn skepticism among analysts, given Kyiv’s ambiguous stance on the question.

Anna Velikaya, a candidate of political science and a senior research fellow at IMEMO RAS:

“I do not believe the Ukrainian side’s negotiating position is adequate. I see these talks more as a channel of communication between two nuclear powers, Russia and the United States. They can certainly press the Ukrainians. I do not think the present Ukrainian administration is capable of taking the steps that would bring a real end to the conflict on terms acceptable to Russia. Even if their direct foreign patrons push them toward that and insist on it — hardly. We also have to take into account the interests of Britain and the European Union. And everything the American side has done so far suggests that, in reality, its actions are driving the conflict toward escalation.”