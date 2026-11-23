Europe is mired in economic and social problems, but the political elites are in no hurry to solve them and have no intention of cutting military spending, which is paid for by ordinary citizens.

Yevgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts (ISIP) at RUDN University in Moscow:

"What's happening in Europe now is, in its purest form, the so-called cumulative effect, when a set of problems that exists in all European countries has already reached a certain critical mass. And which of these problems is the trigger that brings people to the streets in a particular country—whether it's student protests, protests over rising utility costs, or, God forbid, protests over unaffordable housing, as is happening in Spain—is no longer so important."

According to him, solving these economic and social problems will likely cost a trillion euros for the entire European continent. And this raises the main question: where to get the money? This is the key point.

"The Europeans quite likely had a scenario in 2022: inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia and conquering it in the best traditions of the 1990s. As one famous Russian meme goes: it hadn't luck. This is why we now see the current European elites trying to play for broke until the very end, when it's already clear the bet hasn't worked and won't work. But they can't abandon this political line, because admitting defeat would be tantamount to ending up in the dock," Semibratov added.