Presidential Administration continues to hold receptions for citizens in the regions

In order to identify urgent problems of the population, the Presidential Administration continues to hold regional receptions for citizens. Meetings with labor collectives of enterprises and organizations will also be practiced. Today, the presidential aide and inspector in the Mogilev Region, will visit Olsa enterprise. Leonid Martynyuk will communicate with the work collective and will hold a personal meeting with individual enterprise workers.

Tomorrow Alexander Barsukov, the presidential aide and inspector for Minsk, will meet with the working collective of MotoVelozavod. Valery Belsky, the presidential aide on the development of the financial and credit system, will go to Gorki, to the Agricultural Academy, where he will talk to the work collective and hold a personal reception.