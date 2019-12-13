Presidential Administration continues to receive citizens

The development of both a small homeland and the country as a whole will be discussed via "direct hotlines". The numbers are posted on local government websites. Today, the head of the main ideological department of the administration Olga Shpilevskaya will solve the problems of Belarusians in Dzerzhinsky District Executive Committee. Tomorrow, Zhanna Tishchenko, the head of the main department for relations with legislative and judicial authorities, and citizenship issues will talk to citizens in Svetlogorsk District Executive Committee. On June 24, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris will visit Polesie State University. There will also be a personal reception for citizens.