Presidential Administration holds phone hotlines daily from 9:00 to 12.00

The Presidential Administration continues to hold hot lines. In May, the residents of any settlement will be able to promptly address all questions to the assistants of the Head of State, representatives in a particular region. Thus, today Yuri Shuleiko will answer the citizens' questions in Gomel Regional Executive Committee. Tomorrow Anatoly Linevich will get in touch with people in Vitebsk. Hotlines will also be organized on May 14, 15, 18 and 19.

