Presidential Administration to organize hotlines in May
The residents of any settlement will be able to promptly address all questions to the aides to the Head of State, representatives in a particular region. Today, Anatoly Markevich will hold a phone hotline at Brest Regional Executive Committee. Yuri Shuleiko will answer the citizens' questions tomorrow in Gomel Regional Executive Committee. Anatoly Linevich will get in touch with people in Vitebsk on May 13. Hotlines will also be available on May 14, 15, 18 and 19.
