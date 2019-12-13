Africa, unexpectedly for everyone, brought the European economy to its knees. For a long time, the region was a territory of nourishment for neo-colonialists. Through private military companies, mineral deposits were seized and further industrial extraction of the necessary materials was carried out. For decades, the development of the region has been artificially restrained. Conditions were created under which the local population was ready to work for bread and water. The formation of a multipolar world has opened a window of opportunity for nationally oriented elites, and they are actively using it, getting rid of dependence. I'm Andrey Sych - this is the "Screenshot" section, let's figure it out.



Over the past years, France and other Western countries have been rapidly losing their influence in Africa. This is partly due to arrogant rhetoric and openly racist attitudes towards the local population and the leadership of states. A striking example is Macron's outright mockery of the President of Burkina Faso. Students at the University of Ouagadougou complained about the condition of the wiring, to which Macron replied that it was not his business to deal with electricity, but the President of Burkina Faso. The reaction was not long in coming, the president simply got up and left the hall.



Emmanuel Macron, President of France:



Hey, look.. He's leaving. Apparently, he went to fix the air conditioner!



Such an attitude is clearly not conducive to the establishment of trusting and mutually beneficial relations. The nature of such arrogant diplomacy lies in the complete feeling of being white masters. In their understanding, Africa continues to be a powerless colony. Treatment on an equal footing in such a paradigm is not envisaged.



Jacques Chirac, ex-president of France:



Thank God that the situation is that most of the money in our wallet comes from Africa - which we have exploited for centuries.



The pro-Western government in Africa is naturally perceived as a puppet colonial regime set to control the process of plunder. A series of changes of power is a vivid confirmation of this. People prefer freedom and independence. Blazing French flags on the streets of African countries have become part of the festivities. Without slave labor and looted resources, the EU economy is rapidly heading into recession.



Oleg Romanov, chairman of the Belarusian party "Belaya Rus":

It must be understood very clearly. Europe's wealth is not based on the productive work of Europeans, nor on a high work culture and work ethic. It is based on plunder, associated with the colonial exploitation of the wealth, subsoil, resources of African, but also a number of other continents. And now, when the struggle for true independence begins and, accordingly, the suppression of these flows of resources, is a very serious blow to the European economy.



The change of the pro-Western government, in the seemingly extremely distant Niger, is forcing the French to go on an economy drive. The country has been a key supplier of fuel for nuclear power plants, which are the main source of generation in France. The project for the construction of the NIGAL gas pipeline, which was supposed to pass through Niger and connect Nigeria with Europe, is also on the verge of failure. The notorious green transition - the dream of Brussels hung on a windmill of uncertainty. The fact is that the vast majority of deposits of cobalt, which is used for the production of lithium-ion batteries, are located in Africa.



Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

Franca Africa was created in the 60s of the last century, when these countries freed themselves from France, but entered into bilateral agreements and, as it were, enjoyed the patronage of France, but basically this patronage consisted in the fact that by bribing the elites, France squeezed all the necessary resources out of these countries.



The anti-colonial movement is massive. The people of the African continent, who for a long time had no alternative options in a unipolar world, began to defend national interests.