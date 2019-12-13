African heat persists in Belarus

African heat continues to prevail in Belarus. Doctors recommend people to take care of their health. The epidemic services check the suitability of water bodies for swimming.

Water control in recreational areas

The laboratory of Minsk Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology conducts microbiological analysis of water in areas allowed for swimming. A membrane filter is lowered into a special device and a certain volume of water tested is passed through it. Then the filter is placed in a dish with nutrient medium and sent to the thermostat for 18-24 hours. And after that, taking into account the colonies grown on the filters, they compare the result with the norms and determine the suitability of water for bathing.

The laboratory control provides for weekly sampling of water for laboratory research on safety indicators. The main criterion for restricting or banning bathing is an excess of the indicator microbiological safety. As of July 12, all samples collected during the swimming season meet hygienic microbiological safety standards. Yevgeny Sitkevich, head of the communal hygiene department of Minsk City Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology

More than 200 people with heat strokes address medical institutions since June 21

Even while being outdoors on hot days, it is best to stay in the shade to avoid heat stroke. You should pay special attention to your health. Small children, people with chronic diseases and the elderly are at risk. On the whole, since June 21, 2021, 208 people were treated for heatstroke, 54 of them were hospitalized.

Heat stroke will manifest itself by increased temperature, there may be loss of consciousness, there may be headaches, and people with chronic diseases may have exacerbation of diseases that they have, so you need to be careful with the heat. If a person knows that he is very labile, it is better to stay in the shade, drink more water and limit motor activity, wear a hat and sunglasses. Elena Guzik, Head of the Department of Hygiene and Medical Ecology at BELMAPO

The hot summer also requires certain working conditions. It is the employer's responsibility to ensure a healthy work order, to provide air conditioning, extra breaks, as well as equipped rooms for rest. Another duty of the manager is to regulate the working hours.

The employer must provide a drinking balance of workers. There are now a lot of jobs in the open sun, under the open sky, so the employer has to regulate the stay of the employee in the open air. Workers should have an opportunity to call our hotline, report any problems, and we will always come out and help promptly. Pavel Manko, chief technical labor inspector of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus

Because of the hot and dry weather, the risk of fires in the woods has increased. Bans and restrictions on visiting green areas are in effect in 81 areas of the country. To avoid emergencies, forestry specialists are on duty almost around the clock. They make round trips on special vehicles, and use drones to control the situation from the air. Because of the prolonged heat wave, the interactive map of prohibitions and restrictions is constantly changing. You can track operational information on the website of the Ministry of Forestry. In case of violation of the requirement, one will have to pay a fine.

33 people drowned in Belarus last week

Unfortunately, the past week was not without the victims among those who spent their leisure time at the open water bodies. 33 people drowned in Belarus. Another 33 people were rescued by the staff of the Ministry of Emergencies and Rescue Service.

African heat in Belarus

African heat won't leave Belarus this week. Tomorrow afternoon, the temperature is expected to reach +36 degrees! But intermittent thunderstorm rains will occur here and there.