Agency of TV News turns 25

The first news release ATN was aired on January 9, 1995. During this time, the main information service of the Republic of Belarus has become a brand. Every day more than three hundred specialists introduce the audience to the most significant events in the country and abroad. The creative team is preparing to air a special report "25 hours a day". Director Maria Zhukova and reporter Andrei Kozlov will tell and show how news is made by the main information service of Belarus.