Belarusian farmers start spring campaign
The sowing season is especially important for the Belarusians in the current situation. Now agrarians are at the start of the spring campaign. Farms are running out of repairing equipment. There is an active purchase of fertilizers. The park of the agricultural machinery was replenished with the Belarusian new MTZ tractors.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
