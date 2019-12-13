PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian farmers start spring campaign

The sowing season is especially important for the Belarusians in the current situation. Now agrarians are at the start of the spring campaign. Farms are running out of repairing equipment. There is an active purchase of fertilizers. The park of the agricultural machinery was replenished with the Belarusian new MTZ tractors.

