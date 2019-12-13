PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Framer getting ready for spring field works

The farmers are getting ready for the spring field works. One of the tasks is to prepare fuel, fertilizers and seeds in advance. Machinery was repaired throughout all the winter, so as not to delay the start. In recent years, the park was replenished with new vehicles and the territory of repair shops was put in perfect order.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All