"AI Must Be Used with Maximum Responsibility" - Expert on Modern Technologies

Proposals for developing the media sphere were voiced at the 12th Young Journalists Forum, specifically the creation of youth platforms in editorial offices for developing unique content, including for social media. In this context, artificial intelligence and neural networks are seen as an important and necessary technological breakthrough for the media.

Kirill Zalessky, Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus:

"For journalists in particular, the use of artificial intelligence is a crucial tool, and it must be used with the utmost responsibility. At the Young Journalists Forum, I asked participants to delve into how artificial intelligence systems work, how large language models operate. They can hallucinate—that's a very technical term for this subject area—and they can mislead journalists."