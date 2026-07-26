While some debate whether neural networks will replace humans, Belarusian scientists are successfully using them.

At the United Institute of Informatics Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a supercomputer operates around the clock: it sorts through molecules, searches for the weak points of viruses, and suggests formulas for new drugs. The focus is on COVID-19, tuberculosis, and oncology.

Developing drugs with artificial intelligence isn't science fiction, but a reality for Belarusian scientists. This same digital brain sorts through millions of molecules to find those that can defeat viruses and cancer. And while the world wonders whether neural networks will take over our professions, here in the laboratory, high technology has been at the forefront for over 10 years.

Imagine: creating a turnkey drug from scratch to the pharmacy shelf takes up to 20 years. But emergency situations, like the COVID pandemic, require a completely different speed. Artificial intelligence is taking over. Scientists are screening large databases of existing drugs.

Anna Karpenko, a researcher at the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, explained: "In the case of SARS-CoV-2, we searched for compounds in large databases to find ways to repurpose them and identify effective molecules against SARS-CoV-2 that are not yet patented. With tuberculosis, the challenge was different: we needed to generate fundamentally new compounds that weren't yet on the market or in patented databases. We used neural network models to predict the structure of these molecules. The resulting molecules demonstrated good efficacy and low toxicity; they are currently undergoing biological trials," explained Anna Karpenko, a researcher at the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

Repurposing is one area, but far from the only one. The second is the search for new biological targets, as drugs lose their effectiveness over time. The third and most ambitious: generative neural networks themselves propose new molecular structures. This is how a new era of pharmaceuticals is born.

Another unique laboratory is for biomedical image analysis. The AI is focusing on lung images. The program analyzes X-ray images to detect the early stages of the disease—the very stages where the human eye can miss something. The algorithm captures these images with mathematical precision.

And this isn't the only success of our scientists. Developments in the field of AI pharmacology have already received international recognition. One striking example is our collaboration with Shanghai University: joint screening of databases to search for drugs against COVID-19. The Belarusian supercomputer center allows us to build models that are inaccessible to many of our international colleagues.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus: "This area is very promising. It offers the opportunity to accelerate the development of new drugs most in demand by our patients, so that this laboratory process takes less time, not years or decades. It's clear that the process of clinical trials, safety and efficacy assessments (everything related to human safety) will be traditional."

Millions of molecular combinations and hundreds of hours of calculations. AI proposes and supplements, humans verify. But even the smartest code won't replace our doctors. And that digital brain is just a tool in the hands of those who treat. But it's a proven fact that it's already shortening the path from idea to pharmacy from 20 years to a few months.