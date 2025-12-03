The Belarusian Legal Forum has opened in Minsk. For the eighth time, it brought together representatives of the legal, business, political, and law enforcement communities. On the first day, participants discussed a wide range of topics in seven discussion sections: from legal education to the integration of digital technologies into legal work. The forum will continue tomorrow and conclude with the presentation of the "Themis" award to the best representatives of the profession.

Belarusian Legal Forum

Much of the attention of journalists in December traditionally focuses on the Belarusian Legal Forum. It is timed to coincide with the professional holiday of the guardians of justice. Although the forum is legal, we are witnessing a translation – a translation of strategic goals into the language of articles, instructions, and legal mechanisms.

The goal of all lawyers in Belarus is to build a state governed by the rule of law. Artificial intelligence also assists lawyers in this strategic task. It is already a good assistant for judges and an effective mechanism in certain procedures involving Belarusian notaries.

Yevgeny Kovalenko, Minister of Justice of Belarus:

"The development of artificial intelligence and other modern technologies is not bypassing the legal sphere. Currently, active digitalization is underway in areas overseen by the Ministry of Justice. For example, amendments to the law on enforcement proceedings will come into force on January 1, 2006, for enforcement agencies, where digital technologies for debt collection will also be actively used."

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Valery Kalinkovich noted that in the justice system, there is something that only a human can do: evaluate the evidence collected in a case, based on one's own conviction and in accordance with the law, and make a fair decision. "It's unlikely that even the smartest artificial intelligence will ever be able to cope with this task adequately. And in this regard, our justice system has always been, is, and will remain a justice system with a human face," he believes.

One of the most discussed topics in the context of the upcoming Supreme People's Assembly meeting is democracy. This year, for the first time, the section featured speakers from non-legal professions: teachers, artists, doctors, and, of course, journalists. Andrei Sych, political observer for Channel One, spoke about the demand for popular topics in the information space at the Belarusian Legal Forum.

Svetlana Lyubetskaya, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Belarus:

"Every state seeks a point of equilibrium, a balance in its interactions with society. Our country has proposed what I'm not afraid to call a unique, special mechanism of interaction. It is guided by the goals of consolidating society, ensuring unity in achieving its goals and objectives, and is aimed at the prosperity of our state, as stated in the Preamble to the Constitution."

Almost every fifth school in Belarus offers a law class, meaning there is considerable demand among the younger generation for the legal profession, as evidenced by the high scores for university admission. However, for those who want to quickly grasp the basics of the profession, the "Power of Law" competition was created, the results of which were also announced at the eighth legal forum.

Valery Mitskevich, Head of the Secretariat of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly and Chairman of the Belarusian Republican Union of Lawyers:

"We have specific topics on which we work with schoolchildren. In particular, school mediation is widely represented, including at our forum. We've been working with school mediation for many years. It's a very interesting topic for both students and teachers."