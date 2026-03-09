Air Defense Missile Systems S-300 Enters Combat Duty in Belarus

Units of the 15th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade have been placed on combat alert and have assumed duty in the designated area. This event is part of the Armed Forces inspection ordered by the President of Belarus. Crews of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems have moved into position.

The units will then practice a series of training tasks, including the detection and simulated destruction of air targets. The crews themselves note that such actions have long been practiced. For the anti-aircraft gunners, this is not an experiment, but a regular training exercise. It allows them to once again test their equipment, skills, and interaction with aircraft and electronic warfare troops.