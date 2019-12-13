3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Stork flying over Belarus becomes symbol of Year of Peace and Creation
What colors do Belarusians see as a symbol of the Year of Peace and Creation? The Ministry of Culture has announced the winner of the contest for the best logo.
Works with pencils, felt-tip pens, gouache and graphic editors were accepted. The expert committee chose the work of Pavel Mishin as the best one. It depicts a stork flying over Belarus. The logo will be used in the media, Internet resources, websites of state institutions and advertising banners.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All