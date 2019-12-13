EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Stork flying over Belarus becomes symbol of Year of Peace and Creation

What colors do Belarusians see as a symbol of the Year of Peace and Creation? The Ministry of Culture has announced the winner of the contest for the best logo.

Works with pencils, felt-tip pens, gouache and graphic editors were accepted. The expert committee chose the work of Pavel Mishin as the best one. It depicts a stork flying over Belarus. The logo will be used in the media, Internet resources, websites of state institutions and advertising banners.

