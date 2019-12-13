Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs greets children on holidays

Holiday and magic in every orphanage! Representatives of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs joined the charity marathon. The heads of the academy visited orphans of the "Specialized Lyceum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" as part of the charitable action "Our Children". In a warm atmosphere, the pupils were presented with New Year's gifts. In addition, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also helps children from the capital's orphanages. For example, representatives of the Penitentiary Faculty have already donated New Year's sweets and gifts to the sponsored orphanage No. 3.