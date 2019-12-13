Young officers graduate from Police Academy

The ceremony took place on the National Flag Square. The graduates marched down the parade ground. Then they threw up coins - a traditional ritual to make their careers shine. Among the today's graduates of the Academy there are 33 guys who got diploma with excellence, 10 students who got gold medals and 6 ones who got presidential scholarships. The Minister of Internal Affairs spoke with them as they entered their adult lives. The graduates will continue to serve in the Interior Ministry, the Investigation Committee, the State Committee for Forensic Examinations, the Department of Financial Investigations.