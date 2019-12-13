PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Academy of Sciences of Belarus releases express tests for diagnosis of Covid-19

It is now possible to diagnose coronavirus at home. The Academy of Sciences of Belarus has released special test systems. Determination of the phase of the disease or the presence of antibodies takes only 15 minutes. The package contains everything one needs, including instructions.

