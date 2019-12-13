Belarus credo: Every child should be happy

Children make up almost a fifth of the population of Belarus. Support of family values, protection of children's rights and interests are priorities of our state policy. Families with many children receive allowances and family capital as well as targeted and social assistance. Special support is given to families with special children. There are also guarantees in the area of labor, housing and credit relations - new social facilities are being built.

Much attention is paid to all-round development of young generation - only last year 364 persons were honored by special President's fund on support of talented youth. The most important thing is that the child can feel love and care of his relatives and loved ones.

What does it take to make a child happy? The answers to this question may surprise you greatly! Usually it's something uncomplicated: a mother nearby, a pony, and candy. It's not that hard to make our kids' childhoods happier.

For the bike club supporting kids who were temporarily left without parental care is a long tradition. Every year there are more and more Belarusians who care. Today NOC joined the action and everyone who wanted to give the kids a piece of happiness. The bikers covered 200 km.

Women and children are priority! Any doors are open before them! President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko personally stands up for the support of family values. The key task of the state has remained unchanged for more than two decades.

Alexander Lukashenko:

“The cult of a full family with two or more children should be the lifestyle of the Belarusians. This is the only way we can be sure that the generations to follow us will grow up, which means to keep the sovereignty firmly in our hands and be guaranteed to live in peace.”

And our country has everything to support this lifestyle, from infrastructure to material support for every family. In the ranking of the countries of happy childhood, we rank 35th out of 175. We are among the 50 best countries in the world in the management of pregnancy and childbirth. According to a national survey, the majority of Belarusians believe that there is nothing more important than motherhood and fatherhood. Nowadays, every third family has two children. The number of families with many children has increased by almost 70%.