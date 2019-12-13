Act of terrorism: petrol bomb thrown into traffic police building

The arson of the traffic police building in Mozyr was qualified as an act of terrorism. This was announced today by the KGB of Belarus. The attack was carried out last night. A oetrol bomb was thrown into the traffic police building. A criminal case has been initiated. According to the investigation committee, a man came up from the back side of the building, broke the glass on the ground floor and threw a bottle of incendiary fluid inside. The fire started, but was quickly eliminated. Fortunately, no one was hurt.