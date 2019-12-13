Kupala Theater working on Voices of the Earth audio production

A joint project, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, is being prepared by Belteleradiocompany together with the Belarusian Union of Women. The Voices of the Earth audio performanceconsists of poems by Kolas and Kupala. They are staged by the actors of Kupala Theater. So, in June, People's Artiste of the USSR Gennady Ovsyannikov, People's Artist of Belarus Zinaida Zubkova, as well as actors Vasily Sushitsky and Alla Elyashevich will broadcast in the studio of the House of Radio. The production will be aired by June 22, on social networks and on our YouTube channel.