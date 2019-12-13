3.42 RUB
Belarusian National Youth Organization landscapes military cemetery in Minsk on 79th anniversary of Khatyn tragedy
The history of Khatyn is one of the proofs of inhumanity towards the peaceful population of Belarus during the Great Patriotic War. And in these days, it's important to pay tribute to the heroes who defended our Fatherland and to preserve the military glory sites. On the eve of the 79th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy, the Belarusian youth cleaned up the military cemetery in Minsk. The schoolchildren of Sovetsty District and students of the Belarusian National Technical University carried out cleaned up the fallen leaves, picked up branches and did preparatory work in the territory of military graves. Young people honored the memory of war heroes by laying flowers at the common grave at the military cemetery.
