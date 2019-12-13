Active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercise Zapad-2021 starts at Brest training ground

The active phase of the Belarusian-Russian training Zapad-2021 started yesterday at the Brest training ground. According to the plan of the exercise, all actions of the ground forces are supported from the air by air strikes by ground attack aircraft. Zapad-2021 is a defensive exercise confirming the course of Belarus towards strengthening regional security and adherence to allied obligations with Russia. 12,800 servicemen are involved in maneuvers on the territory of our country, including 2,500 Russian military and up to 50 fighters from Kazakhstan from the CSTO CRRF. The maneuvers are planned in two stages. The first one takes place these days. The second stage is counter-offensive. Almost 400 Belarusian military personnel are participating in the training of the tasks of the Zapad 2021 exercise at Russian training grounds, more than 30 units of military equipment are involved.