3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk catering facilities actively preparing to receive foreign fans
Some cafes offer a discount on the menu to those having a guest card. Athletes will have a special diet. This includes kosher, diet and vegetarian dishes. Athletes will be surprised not only with delicious and varied food, but also with real Belarusian flavor. Fans will be able to taste the Belarusian national cuisine in more than 50 Minsk institutions.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All