EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk catering facilities actively preparing to receive foreign fans

Some cafes offer a discount on the menu to those having a guest card. Athletes will have a special diet. This includes kosher, diet and vegetarian dishes. Athletes will be surprised not only with delicious and varied food, but also with real Belarusian flavor. Fans will be able to taste the Belarusian national cuisine in more than 50 Minsk institutions.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All