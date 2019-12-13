Belarusian Red Cross actively involved in fight against pandemic

From the purchase of masks, contactless thermometers, and antiseptics to helping single elderly people, organizing fundraising, and its competent distribution. The Belarusian Red Cross is actively involved in the fight against the pandemic. Next year, it'll celebrate its centennial. Depending on the country, its tasks vary. In Belarus, they support the lonely people, respond to emergencies, work with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, restore family ties, if they have been cut off due to armed conflicts, immigration, or natural disasters.