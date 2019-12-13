Parliamentarians call events at Belarusian-Polish border inhuman

Our parliamentarians describe the events taking place on the Belarusian-Polish border as savage and inhuman. The neighbors violate international norms. And their actions must be given a legal assessment.

Developing the parliamentary dimension of the CSTO, bringing together the legislation of the member states, forming a common security space will make it possible to deal with new challenges and threats more effectively. Model laws on information security and peacekeepers were considered at a joint meeting of the Belarusian parliamentarians and the Standing Committees of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.