Focus on scientific and technological progress as driver of economic development

Scientific progress as a driver of economic development. 16 countries of the International Association of the Academy of Sciences and the Standing Committee of the Union State signed a document on cooperation. Together the member states of the agreement will address the urgent problems of mankind and search for the ways of their solution. These are nanotechnology, chemistry, biology, medicine, including joint combat against COVID-19.

The Association unites scientific institutions of 21 countries. 54 international scientific councils have been established, which include more than 500 leading researchers.

