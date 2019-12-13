3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Action "Belarus remembers. Remembers Everyone" continues in all regions of country
Each indifferent resident of the republic can join the relay race and honor those who fell in the war with a moment of silence. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko will lay flowers to honor the victims of Khatyn. Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Minister of Information Alexander Karlyukevich will give tribute to the victims at the Victory Monument and the monument to Zhumash AsanalIev. Heroes and representatives of the National History Museum, Gorky Drama Theater and the country's creative universities will be also honored.
Each of the delegations will contribute to the restoration of places of military glory. There are about 9000 such burials in the general route today.
