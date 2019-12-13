Action of Belarusian Peace Foundation "Low bow to our doctors" continues

The Belarusian Peace Foundation continues to thank the doctors working with COVID infection. Warm words were sounded to the doctors and nurses of the 11th hospital in Minsk. They joined the fight against coronavirus in the first wave. Then there was a short break in the summer. Today, they are again saving the lives of people who test positive for COVID. As part of the action "Low bow to our doctors", the Belarusian Peace Foundation presented gratitude to the neurologist Olga Giro and the nurse Zhanna Salina, a medal "Honored Peacemaker" to Zhanna Kazachenok (ex-chief physician). Now she holds the post of the Chairwoman of the health committee of the Ministry of Mountain-Executive Committee.



The action takes place all over the country. 475 medical workers were nominated for the award.