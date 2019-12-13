3.38 RUB
3.47 USD
3.64 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Campaign "The future is in our hands" under patronage of charitable foundation of Alexei Talay and Belarusian Customs Service starts in Belarus
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Shpakovsky: Saakashvili's policy in 2008 became trigger for outbreak of war
Export of tourist services expected to reach $270 mln by the end of the year
Destroyed neighborhoods and kindergartens - what Ukrainian militants left behind in Donbass
Eismont on aggression against Belarus: Few countries are under such pressure from the West
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran