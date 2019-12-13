Campaign "The Way of Mercy - Helping Hospices in Belarus" helps Minsk Medical Rehabilitation Center for Children with Psychoneurological Disorders

Patriarch Exarch of All Belarus Veniamin and the Minister of Healthcare paid a Christmas visit to the Minsk Medical Rehabilitation Center for Children with Psychoneurological Disorders. Today 180 children diagnosed with cognitive disorders, movement or speech problems receive medical rehabilitation here. Almost all kinds of neurorehabilitation are available to them. But psychological support is also important, the doctors note. Gifts for young patients were collected in the framework of the project "The Way of Mercy - Helping Hospices in Belarus."

Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavsky, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus:

It is important not just to congratulate them on the holidays, to give them a gift. It is important to find a word that would be close to them and would bring them the light of hope to overcome the disease, encourage them to do so and raise their spirits.