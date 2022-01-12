3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
"Our Children" campaign continues its charity marathon across Belarus
All you need for children's smiles is care, a tender word, attention and some gifts. It seems so simple. But that is exactly what they sometimes lack. But, thanks to "Our Children" campaign, the children's resounding laughter is spreading all over the country. The marathon of matinees and holiday greetings never stops. The route includes Mogilev, Osipovichi and Vitebsk.
Another gift was made for two hundred kids in Bobruisk. This is a unique project for the region. A one-storey kindergarten is made of environmentally friendly materials including wood. The premises can be transformed from playrooms to dormitories. Each of them has its own entrance to the playgrounds.
This is investments in our children. And investment in our children is of course investment in our future, the future of our country. Literally in a few days there will be solemn opening of the kindergarten in the town of Bobruisk for 240 children. The kindest campaign will continue in the country until January 14.