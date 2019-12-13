3.39 RUB
Action "Our children" held in Novopolotsk
Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalia Kochanova was met by pupils of the Novopolotsk Territorial Center for Social Services today. This day with a concert, gifts, Christmas tree has become a real event for parents, whose children spend most of their time here.
53 people attend the day care department. These are young people who need support and guardianship every minute. They learn to sing and play musical instruments here. There is a workshop where they make souvenirs from ceramics, and launched the production of decorative candles in the candle shop on the New Year's Eve. The day care unit for the disabled celebrated 10 years. It was opened by the initiative of Natalia Kochanova. She is always a welcome guest here.
All pupils received sweet gifts, and Natalia Kochanova gave the department a certificate for sports simulators.
