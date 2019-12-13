PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Campaign "Candle of Memory" held in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all Belarusian foreign institutions

Belarusian diplomats traditionally honor the holy holiday - Victory Day. The employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign missions of our country invariably pay tribute to the memory and respect to the feat of victory. Photos fly from all over the world.

The symbolic action "Candle of Remembrance" is called to remember all those killed and tortured during the Great Patriotic War.

