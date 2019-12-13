PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Event in support of medical workers launched by "Good Morning, Belarus!"

Each of us can express our gratitude and words of support to medical workers who save the health and lives of Belarusians. Today, the program "Good Morning, Belarus" launches a flash mob campaign. One can write warm words, poems, songs, and post them on Facebook, Instagram and Vkontakte. The most interesting, creative and sincere thanks will be shown live in the morning program on Belarus 1.

