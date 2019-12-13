3.42 RUB
Event in support of medical workers launched by "Good Morning, Belarus!"
Each of us can express our gratitude and words of support to medical workers who save the health and lives of Belarusians. Today, the program "Good Morning, Belarus" launches a flash mob campaign. One can write warm words, poems, songs, and post them on Facebook, Instagram and Vkontakte. The most interesting, creative and sincere thanks will be shown live in the morning program on Belarus 1.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
