Campaign "Let's Restore Forests Together!": Belarusians invited to support the eco-initiative and join the planting of trees

Belarusians are urged to join the green initiative and restore the forests after the aftermath of the elements. This year's action will be held across the country on Saturday, October 21. A large team of the Ministry of Forestry, representatives of other organizations and departments, as well as eco-activists and volunteers will traditionally take up tree planting. Last year, teams of volunteers planted more than 6 and a half million trees.

Anastasia Matskevich, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Forestry of Belarus:

In August this year about 7.5 thousand hectares of the forest fund was damaged, part of which requires complete sanitary cutting and, accordingly, reforestation. Last year the elements significantly hit the Mogilev Region. And when such years happen, both in our country and in forestry, in particular, we initiate the action "Let's restore forests together!"