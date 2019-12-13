PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Campaign "Restoration of the shrines of Belarus. We are united by history and faith" starts

"Restoration of the shrines of Belarus. We are united by history and faith" is the name of the republican charitable campaign for the improvement of religious places of worship. By the end of the month, volunteers of the Kind Heart movement plan to clean up about 80 places in Minsk and regions. Over the past year alone, during the campaign "Restoration of the shrines of Belarus", 128 cultural and religious monuments were landscaped throughout the country.

