Action "For Belarus!" in Dzerzhinsk

Rallies in support of peace, security and tranquility of Belarus are held throughout the country.



Today the action "For Belarus!" took place in Dzerzhinsk. People with state symbols gathered on the central square of the city. Among supporters of the current government there are representatives of absolutely different professions and generations. But they talked about one thing - about the desire to support the chosen strategy of the government. The participants not only chanted patriotic slogans, but also shared their concern about the situation, when people are influenced by the mass protest sentiments, statements and promises of telegram channels. The supporters of the Belarusian leader are in favor of preserving and multiplying the values and achievements of our country over the years of independence.



At these minutes, rallies also begin in Svisloch in the city square, as well as in Minsk, at Komarovsky market.



