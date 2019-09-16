3.42 RUB
Kilometers of Good event supported in China
Minsk Half Marathon gave an impetus even to Beijing. The Belarusian Embassy in China, together with a large corporation from the Celestial Empire, held a charity race for the Belarusian Children's Hospice. The action “Kilometers of Good” was held not only in the capital of China, but also in Shanghai and Guangzhou.
In order to contribute to the hospice funds, the participants just had to take a screenshot of the mileage of their race and send it to the Belarusian Embassy in China.
