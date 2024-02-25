3.69 BYN
Volunteers, mobile platforms, signal signs - barrier-free environment organized at polling stations in Belarus
A barrier-free environment has been organized at polling stations in Belarus. The approach is comprehensive: at the entrance ramps and handrails, there are mobile platforms, there are also inclusive elements inside.
For the visually impaired, for example, there are signal signs and tactile tiles. In addition, volunteers work at polling stations on the main day of voting.
Applications to the commission are accepted in writing or orally, including by phone. Special lists are formed until 18:00.