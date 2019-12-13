3.42 RUB
Pressing problems of legal education discussed at international conference in Minsk
The Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes the training of IT-specialists to combat cybercrime. The legal education today was discussed at the international conference in Minsk. Internet fraud, cybercrime and crypto scams are the most common crimes now in Belarus and the CIS countries. For these purposes, 4 years ago they launched three new academic disciplines from the scratch. Future law enforcers work in the darknet, get real information during classes and successfully solve crimes during their pre-graduation practice.
Akynkali Darmenov, head of the B. Beisenov Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan in Karaganda:
“As you all know, crime has no borders. We are now combining science, education, and practice for point efforts in solving crimes. We have created a department of cyber security - a center for solving crimes with cryptocurrency. We already have this, we use it, our colleagues are also interested in this experience.”
Dmitry Korzyuk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:
“It is very important for us today that a lieutenant, after leaving the academy, could immediately start his duties, being ready and adapted to the current situation. And today we need the help of other subjects for this purpose. Today, 15 institutions of higher education are taking part in the conference.”
