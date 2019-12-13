3.43 RUB
Topical issues of social life discussed at Palace of Independence
The topical problems of society, protection of personal data, environmentand financial issues are discussed in the Palace of Independence.
The raised topics are aimed at solving the urgent problems of the life of the Belarusians. The leadership of the Council of Ministers met with the Belarusian President. As the Head of State noted, the development of electric transport remains relevant for our country. The government may introduce additional incentives for those who purchase the eco-friendly vehicles. They also discussed the updating of certain legislative acts.
The Head of State focused the government's attention on the rise in food prices. Trends in the agro-industrial complex were touched upon. It is necessary to fill the stabilization reserve, which will allow avoiding price surges and give stability to the consumer market in the inter-seasonal period.
